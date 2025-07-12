Ronit Roy reveals 'attack' on Kareena after Saif's stabbing
What's the story
In a shocking incident, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Fakir, at his home in January 2025, resulting in serious injuries. Soon after, actor Ronit Roy's security agency took over Khan's protection. Roy himself drove Khan back home after his hospital discharge. Recently, Roy revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced a scare when her car was surrounded and shaken by the crowd days after the incident.
Details
'There was a scuffle around her...': Roy
Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, Roy said, "You know how crowded it was everywhere." "When Bebo (Kapoor) left the hospital for home, there was a minor scuffle around her car, like an attack." "She got really scared. There were so many media people and even others who had pushed through, and the car was shaking." "So she called me and asked me to bring Saif home." He revealed that they had "strong support from the police force."
Security measures
'When I did the recce...': Roy
Roy added that when he went to assess the Bollywood couple's house after the terrifying stabbing, he was surprised. "What shocked me was when I spoke to Bebo and went to do a recce of the house while Saif was still in the hospital." "I gave some very basic suggestions, but none of those things were in place." "There's no reason why they weren't there...but they should have been. These are basics. Every home should have them."
Security measures
'You don't expect something like this to happen...': Roy
Roy further clarified that the house didn't lack basic safety protocols, but rather, they weren't in use. "They weren't being paid attention to. That's because you don't expect something like this to happen." "And that's exactly when it happens when you're not expecting it." "That's what intelligence is: you assess what could happen and plug those loopholes."
Incident
Revisit the horrifying attack on Khan
Mumbai Police told PTI, "After gaining access (to the apartment), the actor's staff confronted him, leading to an argument. Saif Ali Khan, sensing the threat, held the accused tightly from the front." When the suspect couldn't get out of Khan's grip, he stabbed him 6 times. While Fakir was able to flee from the scene, he was arrested a few days later. Since then, the actor has recovered and is in good health.