Ronit Roy reveals 'attack' on Kareena after Saif's stabbing

Details 'There was a scuffle around her...': Roy Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, Roy said, "You know how crowded it was everywhere." "When Bebo (Kapoor) left the hospital for home, there was a minor scuffle around her car, like an attack." "She got really scared. There were so many media people and even others who had pushed through, and the car was shaking." "So she called me and asked me to bring Saif home." He revealed that they had "strong support from the police force."

Security measures 'When I did the recce...': Roy Roy added that when he went to assess the Bollywood couple's house after the terrifying stabbing, he was surprised. "What shocked me was when I spoke to Bebo and went to do a recce of the house while Saif was still in the hospital." "I gave some very basic suggestions, but none of those things were in place." "There's no reason why they weren't there...but they should have been. These are basics. Every home should have them."

Security measures 'You don't expect something like this to happen...': Roy Roy further clarified that the house didn't lack basic safety protocols, but rather, they weren't in use. "They weren't being paid attention to. That's because you don't expect something like this to happen." "And that's exactly when it happens when you're not expecting it." "That's what intelligence is: you assess what could happen and plug those loopholes."