What's the story

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming high-stakes thriller, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.

Premiering on April 25, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a master thief caught up in a deadly game of deception, romance, and revenge.

The trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping experience with betrayals, shifting loyalties, buried truths, and unexpected alliances.

Yes, Race fans (the first two films) will get nostalgic!