'Jewel Thief' trailer: Saif's goofy thief takes on Jaideep's crimeboss
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming high-stakes thriller, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.
Premiering on April 25, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a master thief caught up in a deadly game of deception, romance, and revenge.
The trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping experience with betrayals, shifting loyalties, buried truths, and unexpected alliances.
Yes, Race fans (the first two films) will get nostalgic!
Cast details
'Jewel Thief' features an ensemble cast
The film features Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a cold and calculating mafia boss.
Kunal Kapoor stars as Vikram Patel, a moral detective on Roy's trail, and Nikita Dutta plays Farah, a mysterious woman who may have stolen Roy's heart but not his secrets.
Roy is sharp yet goofy and will remind you of Ryan Reynolds's filmy avatars (especially Red Notice).
Similarities aside, the film's central conflict is about the ultimate prize: the African Red Sun jewel, worth ₹500cr.
Production details
'Jewel Thief' marks Marflix Productions's 1st streaming venture
The trailer showcases how Aulakh brings in Roy to steal the coveted diamond, but their partnership is not born out of genuine bonds. Both seem to be double-crossing the other.
Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix Productions, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins marks the banner's first-ever streaming venture and the first with Netflix.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has been scripted by Sumit Aroraa.