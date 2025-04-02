What's the story

Popular streaming platform SonyLIV has come under the ire of its users for its pricing strategy and ad placements.

The viewers are reportedly miffed with the ads interrupting crucial WWE matches.

Key shows like CID, Crime Patrol, and WWE have recently shifted to Netflix, making SonyLIV less essential, though CID and Crime Patrol remain on both platforms.

Many believe that, considering all this, SonyLIV should reduce its subscription prices.