SonyLIV users upset over high prices and frequent ads
What's the story
Popular streaming platform SonyLIV has come under the ire of its users for its pricing strategy and ad placements.
The viewers are reportedly miffed with the ads interrupting crucial WWE matches.
Key shows like CID, Crime Patrol, and WWE have recently shifted to Netflix, making SonyLIV less essential, though CID and Crime Patrol remain on both platforms.
Many believe that, considering all this, SonyLIV should reduce its subscription prices.
Pricing concerns
Users question value of SonyLIV's premium subscription
The platform provides premium plans for up to ₹1,499 per year. However, despite that, ads mar the viewing experience even on paid plans, which is what has gotten users riled up.
Many even argue that considering SonyLIV's existing content library isn't that appealing, it should lure viewers with cheaper prices instead.
According to M9 News, experts even warn that such high costs could push potential users away from the platform.
Call for change
Users suggest SonyLIV should revise its pricing strategy
People also argue that a subscription fee of ₹1,499 per year appears too much for a relatively smaller platform like SonyLIV. Its monthly premium plan is for ₹399, which is costlier than more popular brands, such as Netflix.
They feel that the company should look at re-evaluating its pricing strategy to attract more viewers.
If SonyLIV doesn't, it stands to lose its audience to the competitors, who have similar or better content without the interruptions of ads.