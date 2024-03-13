Next Article

Sumeet Vyas to make directorial debut with 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

By Aikantik Bag 05:31 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Get ready for a fresh take on "friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life" with SonyLIV's upcoming show, Raat Jawaan Hai. Popular actor-turned-director Sumeet Vyas is at the helm, and the series stars Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. The show promises to be a heartwarming exploration of life's challenges, with plenty of laughter and camaraderie along the way.

Vyas's take on the upcoming series

Raat Jawaan Hai is Vyas's first major directing gig, but you might recognize him from his acting roles in Permanent Roommates, Tripling, and the film Veere Di Wedding. Vyas shared his thoughts on the show's theme and said, "There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory." With Vyas in the director's chair, expect a unique and entertaining perspective on life's ups and downs.

Vyas spilled beans about the lead actors

Vyas gushed about working with the lead actors and stated, "The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali, and Priya. We are having the best time on set; all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter." Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, Raat Jawaan Hai is a must-watch for fans of heartwarming and engaging entertainment.