'KGF 2' to 'Attack': OTT releases to watch this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 27, 2022, 07:25 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the new films that are arriving on OTT platforms this week.

Wondering what to watch from the unlimited list of films from the unlimited number of OTT platforms this weekend? We have got you covered. This week is a treat for the action film lovers out there as we have high-octane actioners like KGF: Chapter 2 and Attack debuting on streaming platforms. Dive right in to plan what you should watch this weekend.

#1 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Make way for Rocky Bhai as he will grace your screens on Amazon Prime Video. The Prashanth Neel directorial hit the big screens on April 14. After setting the box office on fire, Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2 is now available via the Rent option on Prime Video. The multilingual film has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist and Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

#2 'Emergency'

Hollywood film Emergency hit the marquee on May 20 and it became available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Directed by Carey Williams, the film earned accolades when it was screened at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Donald Elise Watkins, RJ Cyler, and Sebastian Chacon play the central characters in Emergency. The screenplay has been written by Academy Award-nominee Kristen "KD" Dávila.

#3 'Attack: Part 1'

John Abraham's Hindi action-thriller Attack: Part 1, which was released in theaters on April 1, also got its OTT premiere on Friday. Helmed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is based on a true story of a hostage situation. Apart from Abraham, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. OTT platform ZEE5 has bagged the film's streaming rights.

#4 'Seththumaan'

Director Thamizh made his debut with the Tamil film Seththumaan, which landed on the OTT platform SonyLIV on Friday. Pa. Ranjith has bankrolled this project under his Neelam Productions. The 2021 movie was lauded by critics across the world when it was screened at the Chennai International Film Festival. MS Manickam, Prasanna, Ashwin, and Suruli play the lead roles.

#5 'Heropanti: 2'

Bollywood film Heropanti 2, which is an unrelated sequel to the 2014 actioner, also debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film saw its theatrical release on April 29. The film has Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria playing the central characters, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the main antagonist.