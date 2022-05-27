Entertainment

'F3' review: Venkatesh, Varun, Tamannaah-starrer is about 'fun and frustration'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 27, 2022

'F3' starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia hit the big screens on Friday.

Telugu film F3, contrary to its first installment F2, is not about how different men and women are. This time around, men and women are allies. But the film maintains its USP—the second installment is also based on the frustration of its central characters played by Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. Here's our detailed review.

Plot What is 'F3' all about?

F3 is about a group of people desperately trying to become millionaires. For a film with a tricky concept, the intention matters. The central characters are capable of doing anything for money. But none of their actions feel offensive. And director Anil Ravipudi has mindfully crafted the film by not turning it into a battle between the rich and poor.

Laughter riot Film showers you with witty dialogs, funny comebacks

The film finds humor in simple incidents. Be it Venky's (Daggubati) mindless acts and his blind faith in "staying positive to get rich" or Varun (Tej) engaging in a quarrel with God for not making him rich, everything induces laughter. And gags just keep coming to you scene after scene. So much so that you would even start gasping for air at some point.

Positives Strongest positive of the film is the casting

It's a treat to watch Daggubati, Tej, and Bhatia standing shoulder to shoulder with their comical wits. Especially, Daggubati scores brownie points all the way for sportingly spoofing his classic movies. There is a particular scene where Venky ends up "convincing a bull" not to attack him by singing Rojave from his hit film Suryavamsam (1998). It will quite literally crack you up!

Personal What has not worked in favor of 'F3'?

While Tej has complemented Daggubati overall, he goes over the top at times when it comes to the peculiar body language that he follows whenever he stutters. Pirzada's role is rather brief. And the way she repeatedly calls herself "rich Honey" kills the film's vibe.

Verdict Movie hints that 'F4' is coming!

Not nit-picking about the logical loopholes here. But you cannot find even one logical reasoning in the whole film. Some portions like the slapstick part of Vennela Kishore seem draggy. But the climactic sequence brings down the roof and makes up for the flaws. And yes, the film ends with a note saying F4 is on the cards! We are going with 3.5 stars.