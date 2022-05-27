Entertainment

Shocking! Now, Bidisha De Majumder's friend Manjusha Neogi found dead

May 27, 2022

Bengali model Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her apartment on Friday.

The Kolkata acting-modeling circuit is in utter shock. Just two days after model Bidisha De Majumder's body was recovered from her Kolkata flat, her friend and colleague Manjusha Neogi met with the same fate. Neogi's body was found hanging at her Patuli residence on Friday, as per reports. Before this, on May 15, Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey was found dead as well.

Details No suicide note found, police probing all angles

According to a PTI report, Neogi's family contacted the police after the model didn't respond to their calls on Friday. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the actor dead. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Although it might be a case of suicide, the police are currently investigating all possible angles. Neogi had married a professional photographer just six months back.

Depression Neogi told mother she would do what De Majumder did

A heartbroken Neogi's mother told portals her daughter was in "acute depression" over De Majumder's passing. The two were friends for around three-four years and had worked together, too. Apparently, Neogi had told her mother that she would also do what De Majumder did, as per local outlets. The model had reportedly talked to her mother about Dey's untimely demise as well.

Information Lack of career opportunities reason behind death?

Neogi's mother said the model was worried about her career prospects for some time. Having started modeling right after completing her schooling, Neogi was apparently not getting much work recently. Moreover, she had attempted suicide two or three months back. After a heated debate with her husband, she tried to jump out of the balcony. Her husband had stopped her then, per Neogi's mother.

Work Neogi went to work on Thursday, too

Apart from modeling, Neogi used to act in television soaps and theater. Currently, she was playing a minor role in a Bengali serial called Kanchi. After visiting her parents' home three or four days back, Neogi had gone out for work in Baghajatin, Kolkata on Thursday. The police are investigating if something happened at or after work. Her body has been sent for postmortem.