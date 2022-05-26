Entertainment

Bengali model-actor Bidisha De Majumder found dead, suicide note found

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 26, 2022, 07:52 pm 2 min read

Bengali model Bidisha De Majumder was found dead at her Kolkata home. (Photo credit: Instagram/@bidisha_de_majumder_official)

Bengali actor-model Bidisha De Majumder was found dead at her apartment in the Dumdum area of Kolkata. The body of the 21-year-old was found hanging after the police broke into her house on Wednesday. Following the tragic incident, a probe has been initiated to determine if the model died due to suicide or a murder. This comes days after Bengali actor Pallavi Dey's death.

Note A suicide note was reportedly found next to the body

Reportedly, a suicide note was found at the scene. In the note, believed to have been written by De Majumder, she mentioned she had decided to end her life because of a lack of career opportunities. According to the police, a team of handwriting experts is scrutinizing the note to determine if the note was written by her or if it was a set-up.

Information She was reportedly suffering from depression due to her relationship

The model's body has been sent for a postmortem to the RG Kar Hospital in the city. The results will provide insight into the reason behind death. The Barrackpore Police is conducting an investigation to wring out all possible details. In addition to this, De Majumder reportedly was suffering from depression due to her romantic relationship with a man named Anubhab Bera.

News about De Majumder's unfortunate demise comes days after another Kolkata-based television actor Pallavi Dey was found hanging in her apartment. As per model and De Majumder's colleague Santu Mondal's post, the 21-year-old had said no one should ever take such a hasty step after hearing the news of Dey's death. Apart from Mondal, many faces from the modeling industry have expressed their grief.

Career De Majumder was popular model, also acted in a film

De Majumder was a popular face in the modeling industry. She was particularly well-known for bridal modeling. She was active on social media platforms and often posted reels and photos of herself. De Majumder had made her acting debut in Anirbed Chattopadhyay's short film Bhaar- The Clown in 2021. Popular Bengali actor Debraj Mukherjee also starred in the film. May she rest in peace.