Entertainment

Bengali actor Pallavi Dey death: Post-mortem report hints at suicide

Bengali actor Pallavi Dey death: Post-mortem report hints at suicide

Written by Isha Sharma May 16, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Actor Pallabi Dey's family suspects foul play in her death.

On Sunday, Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey was found dead at her Kolkata apartment. She was reportedly 25. A preliminary post-mortem report has suggested she died due to suicide. However, Dey's family has refused to believe this and has demanded that her live-in partner, Sagnik Chakraborty, be investigated. Currently, the police are looking into the abetment to suicide angle. May she rest in peace.

Information What does abetment to suicide mean?

As per Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, a person is deemed guilty of abetment to suicide if they either instigate someone, partake in such a conspiracy, or help the victim deliberately. The perpetrator can be imprisoned for 10 years, or fined.

Investigation What did police say?

Earlier police sources had suggested Dey lost her life after hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment in Garfa, Kolkata. By the time she was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital, she had already passed away. The deceased actor had rented the apartment quite recently in April this year. As per the apartment's caretaker, "her partner called out aloud on seeing her."

Quote Read more about the investigation

Chakraborty discovered the actor's body after returning from a shop on Sunday morning. He has confessed that they had a verbal spat before he left for the shop. However, no suicide note was obtained from the apartment. Dey's family has alleged Chakraborty was financially dependent on her and had even hidden the fact that he's married. Chakraborty later revealed that a case was ongoing.

Comments Dey's untimely demise has left industry in shock

Dey's demise has left her Mon Mane Na co-star Anamitra Batabyal shell-shocked. He said, "We shot on May 12 and later had a chat with her. I still can't believe the news." Anjana Basu, another co-actor, commented that when Dey didn't make it to Sunday's shoot, she was repeatedly called but to no avail. Her fans have also paid their condolences on social media.

Work Take a look at Dey's career graph

Dey had a short but successful TV career. She shot to fame after playing a substantial role in Resham Jhanpi and Kunja Chhaya. Subsequently, she bagged the female lead role in Ami Sirajer Begum, opposite Sean Banerjee. She was currently shooting for Mon Mane Na, where she played Gouri, the female protagonist. The show also stars Basu and Samm Bhattacharya.