Billboard Music Awards: Fans allege K-pop singer AleXa was snubbed

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 16, 2022, 05:40 pm 3 min read

K-pop singer AleXa's BBMA performance was apparently canceled, enraging fans

K-pop singer AleXa's fans slammed the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) after her performance was "unfairly" canceled. On Friday, the BBMAs began introducing its star-studded line-up for the presenters of the 2022 event. Among them was the K-pop star who won American Song Contest reality show last week. As the contest winner, she was to perform at BBMAs, too. However, that didn't happen, enraging fans.

Context Why does this story matter?

AleXa had won the first-ever American Song Contest representing her home state of Oklahoma recently.

She also won Best Original Song for her hit track Wonderland on the show.

As part of this victory, the Korean-American artist was going to grace the BBMAs stage with her performance.

This would have made her the first female K-pop artist to do so.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Don’t miss the #AmericanSongContest winner, @AleXa_ZB, presenting at the #BBMAs this Sunday at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC and Peacock. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EkBXzw5t7k — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 13, 2022

Announcement BBMAs announced AleXa's performance; singer's post only mentioned presenter job

An article published by BBMAs earlier stated that the 25-year-old K-pop sensation will be performing at the event held on Sunday. Minutes before the show went live, AleXa announced that she will be presenting at the show. Her post, however, contained no mention of her performing at the gala event. This had already created doubts about her chances of performing in fans' hearts.

Information Ultimately, singer wasn't 'allowed' to perform or present award

The doubts materialized when AleXa neither performed nor presented any awards at the event. If "allowed," she would have performed in a line-up that included Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, and many other artists. Not only this, part of her reward for winning the American Song Contest included iHeartRadio playing her song, Wonderland, on all radio stations through the summer.

Details She announced commercial break which didn't air everywhere, per viewers

A clip that showed AleXa presenting a commercial break, announcing the next performance, later spread online with many viewers alleging this part didn't get aired. Disappointed fans demanded answers from the organizers of the BBMAs and claimed they were used for views. Irrespective of K-pop gaining immense traction, this incident highlighted Western media's attempt at ignoring Korean pop and its major fanbase, complained netizens.

Twitter Post Such tweets filled up the platform

We literally hyped AleXa's supposed performance on #BBMAs for her to only get less than a minute of screentime? I mean they could've just not lie to us.#AleXa @AleXa_ZB pic.twitter.com/UuFVlcRxsE — rj❤️👑 ALEXA ASC WINNER (@serenitrooper) May 16, 2022

While her admirers expressed their disappointment, AleXa seemed to have had the time of her life at the event. Her social media handle is filled with her gushy pictures with other artists like Doja Cat, Becky G, Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled, and Chloe Bailey.