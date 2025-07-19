How has Harry Brook fared at Old Trafford (Tests)? Stats

England batter Harry Brook will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Brook has done an able job for England in the ongoing 5-match Test series. England lead India 2-1 and the visitors will be aiming to bounce back in Manchester. Here we decode further key details and stats.

Information Brook owns two fifties at Old Trafford As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook owns a tally of 149 runs from 2 Tests (3 innings) at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages 49.66 with the help of two fifties. Notably, 61 reads his best score here.

Series Decoding Brook's performance in the ongoing series In the first Test at Headingley, Brook scored 99 and 0 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 158 and 23 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Brook managed 11 and 23 runs respectively.