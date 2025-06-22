Headingley Test, Harry Brook falls for 99 versus India: Stats

Harry Brook made the most out of a no ball from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 and two dropped catches on Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds. Resuming Day 3 on 0*, the classy Test batter foiled India. However, he missed out on a century, falling for 99 to Prasidh Krishna. Here are the key details.

Knock Lucky Brook carries on as Pant drops his catch England closed out Day 2 on 209/3 and it would have been 209/4 if Bumrah hadn't over-stepped. The bowler had Brook caught. Day 3 saw England lose Ollie Pope early (225/4) before Brook and Ben Stokes added 51 runs. After Stokes departed, Jamie Smith joined Brook and they maintained the tempo. Notably, Brook was dropped by Rishabh Pant off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling before lunch.

Progression Brook dropped on 82 by Yashasvi Jaiswal Brook, who played some lovely strokes throughout his knock, saw Smith depart post lunch after the two had added 73 runs. India took the new ball once available and Brook cashed in. However, he was dropped on 82 by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully off Bumrah's bowling. Thereafter, he creamed Mohammed Siraj to maintain the tempo and race to 97.

Information Prasidh ends Brook's stay Brook, who added 49 runs with Chris Woakes for the 7th wicket, was dismissed by Prasidh with a short ball. The batter was tempted and took his chance. A top edge ended in a catch which Shrdul Thakur accepted. England were 398/7 with Brook's departure.

Runs 12th Test fifty for Brook; 8th on home soil Brook scored 99 runs from 112 balls. He hit 11 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 88.39). This was the batter's 12th fifty in Tests as he missed out on a 9th hundred. He owns 2,438 runs from 26 matches (42 innings) at 59.46. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has raced to 918 runs from 15 home Tests (22 innings) at 41.72 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).