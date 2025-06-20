KL Rahul surpasses 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian opener KL Rahul has become the latest member of the elite club of players who have scored over 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket.
The milestone was achieved on Day 1 of India's opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
Rahul reached the milestone with just his second run in the game. Notably, he ended up scoring 42.
Here are the key stats.
Runs
Rahul adds 91 runs alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India a strong start after England asked India to bat.
Conditions helped seam and swing and credit to the openers for being patient and cashing in when the opportunities came by.
Just ahead of lunch, Rahul was dismissed by Brydon Carse in the 25th over. A fuller ball on the off side saw Rahul get tempted for a drive and he was caught at slip.
Rahul's 42 came from 78 balls. He hit 8 fours in his knock.
FC stats
Average of 42-plus in FC cricket
Playing his 106th FC game, Rahul has raced past 7,500 runs (7,540) at a fine average of 42-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His impressive FC record includes 19 centuries and 37 half-centuries.
This further highlights Rahul's prowess as a batsman across different formats of the game.
Rahul recently scored a century for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions at at County Ground, Northampton.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced to 3,299 runs at 33.66 from 59 matches (102 innings).
He has hit eight hundreds and 17 fifties with a strike rate of 52.81, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Against England specifically, he has scored 997 runs in 14 matches at an average of nearly 40 (39.88) with three centuries and two fifties to his name.
His highest Test score of 199 was also recorded against the Brits in 2016.
Records
Here are Rahul's key records on England soil
A match-winning hundred at Lord's in 2021 made Rahul the fifth Indian opener with multiple Test hundreds in England.
Rahul played a 149-run knock in the fourth innings of the 2018 Oval Test against England.
This continues to be the sixth-highest fourth-innings score by an opener on England soil.
Rahul is the only Indian opener with Test tons each in England, Australia, and South Africa.