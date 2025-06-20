Sai Sudharsan makes much-anticipated Test debut: Presenting his First-Class stats 

What's the story

The much-awaited five-match Test series between England and India has kicked off at the iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Shubman Gill is leading a young Indian team, as stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket.

Gill, at the toss, confirmed that his opening partner at Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan, has been handed his maiden Test cap.

The southpaw will bat at number three. Here we decode his stats.