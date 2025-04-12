Sai Sudharsan slams his fourth fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans star opener Sai Sudharsan continues to shine in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
On Saturday, the left-handed batter scored his fourth half-century of the tournament against hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.
He got to the landmark in just 32 balls, showing an impressive ability to rotate the strike effectively without relying too much on boundaries.
Here we look at his knock and stats.
Match highlights
Sudharsan's performance boosts Gujarat Titans's innings
Though GT lost the toss and were asked to bat, they were off to a flier.
Sudharsan and his opening partner Shubman Gill (60) dominated the first half of the innings and added 120 runs.
The former batted with great intent as he found boundaries on regular intervals.
Sudharsan's stay eventually came to the end in the 14th over as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi trapped him.
Record-breaking run
Sudharsan's journey to the top of IPL 2025
During his stay versus LSG, Sudharsan became the first batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2025.
His previous half-centuries were - 82 versus Rajasthan Royals, 74 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 63 against Mumbai Indians (MI), and an almost half-century with a score of 49 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
These consistent performances have now placed him at the top of this year's Orange Cap race.
He is now ahead of LSG stars Nicholas Pooran (288) and Mitchell Marsh (265).
Stats
Here are his overall numbers
Sudharsan's knock of 56 came from 37 balls. He hit seven fours and a solitary six.
He has raced to 1,363 runs in the IPL at 48.67 from 31 matches.
In addition to 10 fifties, he also owns a ton. His strike rate is 141.97.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, Sudharsan has smashed 87 runs from two games.
Across six matches this season, Sudharsan has raced to 329 runs at 54.83 (50s: 4).