Gujarat Titans star opener Sai Sudharsan continues to shine in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Saturday, the left-handed batter scored his fourth half-century of the tournament against hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.

He got to the landmark in just 32 balls, showing an impressive ability to rotate the strike effectively without relying too much on boundaries.

Here we look at his knock and stats.