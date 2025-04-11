IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Delhi Capitals rode on KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season.
The match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw RCB post 163/7.
In response, DC won the contest by six wickets, scoring 169/4.
Abishek Porel and Suyash Sharma were the Impact Players in this match.
Here we look at their performance.
Porel
Porel fails to shine for DC
Porel came on as DC's Impact Substitute, replacing pacer Mukesh Kumar, who had earlier taken 1/26 from his three overs.
Porel, who walked in at number three, managed a 7-ball 7.
DC were reduced to 30/3 with his dismissal in the 5th over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed Porel's wicket.
Porel tried to flick Bhuvi and played across the line. A top edge ended his stay.
Information
Suyash does well for RCB
Former Kolkata Knight Riders spinner, Suyash, was RCB's Impact Substitute. He did an able job despite his side's loss. Suyash bowled 4 overs and finished with 1/26. He claimed the wicket of Axar Patel in the 9th over.