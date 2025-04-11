What's the story

Delhi Capitals rode on KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season.

The match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw RCB post 163/7.

In response, DC won the contest by six wickets, scoring 169/4.

Abishek Porel and Suyash Sharma were the Impact Players in this match.

Here we look at their performance.