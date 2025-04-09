What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced his confusion over Kolkata Knight Riders's batting line-up after their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in IPL 2025.

The match, played on April 8, witnessed LSG post a challenging target of 239 runs for KKR.

Despite a strong start, the home team fell short by four runs, ending their innings at 234/7.