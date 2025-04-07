IPL 2025: KKR, LSG clash in pursuit of successive wins
What's the story
Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8.
The reigning champions, KKR, have had a mixed start to their title defense under Ajinkya Rahane. They have won two and lost as many games.
Meanwhile, the Super Giants have a similar record after four matches this season.
Pitch analysis
Pitch report and streaming details
Eden Gardens, famous for its monumental matches, has two kinds of surfaces. One is high-scoring while the other is favorable for spinners.
In the latest match at this venue, KKR scored 200 and bundled SRH for 120.
The match will start from 3:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have a slight edge over KKR in the competition's history.
Out of the five matches played between the two teams, LSG have won three. KKR have beaten LSG once each in home and away conditions.
Both sides have a 1-1 record at Eden Gardens in the IPL. KKR beat LSG twice in IPL 2024.
Team performance
KKR's IPL 2025 journey
KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener. They bounced back by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
Another defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium derailed their campaign. However, a win over SRH lifted them up again.
Skipper Rahane, who has been in sublime form, now eyes successive wins for the first time in IPL 2025. He has struck at 153.75 so far.
Team performance
LSG's IPL 2025 journey
LSG have had a similar route so far. They lost their opener to Delhi Capitals by a wicket.
The Super Giants then overcame SRH away from home, but a one-sided defeat to Punjab Kings pushed them back.
LSG clinched a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their last match.
However, their captain Rishabh Pant has been under pressure due to his inconsistent batting run (0, 15, 2, and 2).
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XIs
KKR (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan.
Impact players: Vaibhav Arora (KKR) and Ravi Bishnoi (LSG).