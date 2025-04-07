What's the story

Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8.

The reigning champions, KKR, have had a mixed start to their title defense under Ajinkya Rahane. They have won two and lost as many games.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have a similar record after four matches this season.