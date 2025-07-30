Delhi CA ends life at Airbnb by inhaling helium gas

A 25-year-old Chartered Accountant, Dheeraj Kansal, allegedly died by suicide at an Airbnb near Bengali Market in Delhi . The incident came to light after he failed to check out of the guest house on Monday. When the owner noticed a foul smell coming from Kansal's room, they alerted the police, who found him dead on his bed.

Method details First recorded case of suicide by helium inhalation in Delhi The police found a cylinder with a pipe connected to Kansal's mouth and his face and neck wrapped in a plastic sheet. This is the first recorded case of suicide by helium inhalation in Delhi. Kansal had checked into the accommodation on July 20 and was supposed to check out on July 28, according to reports.

Notes discovered Left suicide notes on Facebook and paper Kansal reportedly left suicide notes both on his Facebook profile and on paper, in case the social media post was deleted. In his Facebook note, he said, "No one should be blamed" for his death as it was his choice alone. He thanked everyone who had been kind to him and requested that his money be donated to an orphanage or old-age home.

Ongoing probe Ordered the helium cylinder from an e-commerce site In his suicide note, Kansal also requested that his organs be donated. He is believed to have ordered the helium cylinder from an e-commerce website in Ghaziabad. The CA lost his father in 2002, and his mother remarried. He was subsequently raised by his grandparents. The police are now investigating his mobile phone and social media activities as part of their investigation into this incident.