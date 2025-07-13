Kanwar Yatra: Delhi traffic likely to be severely affected

The annual Kanwar Yatra is expected to cause major traffic disruptions in Delhi between July 11 and July 23. An estimated 15 to 20 lakh devotees are expected to pass through the city during this time. The yatra involves pilgrims carrying holy water from Haridwar , Gangotri, and Gaumukh to Shiva temples. This year, west, north-east, and south Delhi are likely to be worst affected by the traffic snarls due to the yatra.

Affected routes Key corridors likely to be affected The Delhi Traffic Police has identified several key corridors that are likely to witness severe traffic snarls due to the movement of Kanwariyas and roadside camps. These include Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, and Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, among others. Highways such as NH-8 and NH-24 are also likely to be affected by diversions near Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border (by UP Police).

Traffic management Designated yatra routes identified To ease congestion, the Delhi Police has imposed restrictions on heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), barring city buses. Key diversions include no HTV entry from Mohan Nagar to Wazirabad Road via Bhopura or GT Road via Apsara Border. Designated yatra routes have also been identified for the safe passage of pilgrims. These include Apsara Border - Shahdara Flyover - Seelampur - ISBT - Dhaula Kuan - NH-8- Rajokri Border, among others.