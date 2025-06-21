Monsoon reaches Bihar, UP; heavy rainfall likely in eastern India

The southwest monsoon has reached Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh , Madhya Pradesh, and most parts of Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in eastern and central India over the next few days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, among other regions.

Weather warnings Increased rainfall activity expected in western India The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50km/h) in several parts of the country. In western India, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness increased rainfall activity between June 22 and 24, continuing through June 26. The northwestern states—Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, among others—are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from June 20 to 26.

Capital forecast Delhi likely to see light rain today In Delhi, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching up to 50km/h are also expected during storm activity. The IMD has predicted that the monsoon will reach Delhi by June 24, slightly ahead of its normal onset date of June 27.

Northeast forecast Assam, Meghalaya likely to see very heavy rainfall today Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Other regions such as East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat region, among others, will also see showers. Maharashtra is expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall after very heavy rain on Thursday, which breached river danger marks in several places.

Weather update Conditions favorable for monsoon to advance in these regions The IMD has said that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into the North Arabian Sea and more parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, among other regions. Tamil Nadu is likely to continue with hot and humid weather, with little rainfall expected.