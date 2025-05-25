What's the story

A powerful thunderstorm hit Delhi overnight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds of up to 82km/h.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 81.2mm of rainfall in six hours from 11:30pm to 5:30am.

The storm caused major disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 49 flights being diverted between 11:30pm and 4:00am due to bad weather conditions.