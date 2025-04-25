What's the story

Pakistan on Thursday announced a ban on Indian airlines over its airspace after India announced several measures against the country in the wake of the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The prohibition is applicable not just to all aircraft registered in India but also to ones owned or leased by Indian operators.

The move could have major ramifications on international flights from Delhi and northern cities, possibly leading to longer travel times and increased fares by 8-12%.