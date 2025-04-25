Pakistan closes airspace with India; what will happen to travelers?
What's the story
Pakistan on Thursday announced a ban on Indian airlines over its airspace after India announced several measures against the country in the wake of the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The prohibition is applicable not just to all aircraft registered in India but also to ones owned or leased by Indian operators.
The move could have major ramifications on international flights from Delhi and northern cities, possibly leading to longer travel times and increased fares by 8-12%.
Flight adjustments
Indian airlines prepare for longer routes
Air India and IndiGo have confirmed that their international flights are impacted by Pakistan's airspace closure.
The airlines have urged passengers to double-check flight timings and schedules before arriving at the airport.
Flights from Delhi and other northern cities are likely to take longer routes, requiring alternative paths over the Arabian Sea, PTI reported.
Other carriers, including Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, will also be affected by this development.
Cost implications
Increased operational costs and potential impact on flight duration
With flights now needing longer detours over the Arabian Sea, airlines would require more fuel, which means higher operational costs and possible payload restrictions.
A senior pilot said some flights to the US and Europe might now increase in duration by up to 2-2.5 hours.
However, the duration of international flights would differ depending on the other routes chosen by airlines.
A senior air traffic controller told PTI that after airlines submit their flight plans, a fuller picture will emerge.
Previous instances
Historical context: Past airspace closures between India and Pakistan
This isn't the first time Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian carriers.
In February 2019, after the Pulwama terror attack and airstrikes by the Indian Air Force in Balakot, Pakistan had banned Indian carriers from its airspace for several months.
This closure reportedly cost Indian carriers over ₹540 crore in just five months.
Every day, approximately 70-80 two-way flights from India travel through Pakistani airspace, sometimes topping 100.
Impact
Airfares will rise: Airline executive
Flights from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Lucknow frequently use Pakistani airspace on their way to the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.
Following Pakistan's action, executives from India's main airlines held internal meetings to plan alternative routes for their international flights that travel through Pakistani airspace.
"The new flight paths, especially for services to Europe and the US, will be longer and will increase...operating costs. Airfares will rise," an airline executive told Business Standard.