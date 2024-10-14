Summarize Simplifying... In short Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai to Jeddah and Muscat were swiftly moved to isolated bays following bomb threats, with passengers provided assistance and refreshments.

In a similar incident, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat received via tweet.

The incident has raised serious security concerns

2 flights to Jeddah, Muscat from Mumbai get bomb threats

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:21 pm Oct 14, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Two IndiGo flights leaving from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday morning, an airline spokesperson said. The flights in question were 6E 1275, which was headed to Muscat, and 6E 56, which was bound for Jeddah. According to reports, it was the third such threat received by Mumbai-based flights in a single day.

Security measures

IndiGo initiates security checks, assists passengers

In response to the threats, both IndiGo aircraft were immediately shifted to isolated bays as per established safety protocols. "As per protocol, the aircraft were taken to isolated bays, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," said the IndiGo spokesperson. The airline also ensured customers were provided with assistance and refreshments during this time.

Flight diversion

Air India flight diverted due to bomb threat

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was also targeted with a bomb threat. The threat was received through a tweet soon after the flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 2:00am. Following directions from the government's security regulatory committee, the flight was diverted to Delhi and is currently at Indira Gandhi International Airport where all standard safety protocols are being followed.

Previous incidents

Recent bomb threats at Gujarat airports

This spate of threats comes after a similar incident on October 5, when Vadodara and Rajkot airports in Gujarat also received bomb threats. The threat was emailed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which conducted a thorough security sweep with bomb and dog squads at the airport terminals. Further investigation remains underway.