2 flights to Jeddah, Muscat from Mumbai get bomb threats
Two IndiGo flights leaving from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday morning, an airline spokesperson said. The flights in question were 6E 1275, which was headed to Muscat, and 6E 56, which was bound for Jeddah. According to reports, it was the third such threat received by Mumbai-based flights in a single day.
IndiGo initiates security checks, assists passengers
In response to the threats, both IndiGo aircraft were immediately shifted to isolated bays as per established safety protocols. "As per protocol, the aircraft were taken to isolated bays, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," said the IndiGo spokesperson. The airline also ensured customers were provided with assistance and refreshments during this time.
Air India flight diverted due to bomb threat
Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was also targeted with a bomb threat. The threat was received through a tweet soon after the flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 2:00am. Following directions from the government's security regulatory committee, the flight was diverted to Delhi and is currently at Indira Gandhi International Airport where all standard safety protocols are being followed.
Recent bomb threats at Gujarat airports
This spate of threats comes after a similar incident on October 5, when Vadodara and Rajkot airports in Gujarat also received bomb threats. The threat was emailed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which conducted a thorough security sweep with bomb and dog squads at the airport terminals. Further investigation remains underway.