Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite being incarcerated, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to run his gang operations from Sabarmati prison, with the help of three overseas-based gangsters.

His gang, which recruits freshers as hitmen, is suspected to be involved in Siddique's murder and has allegedly targeted Khan multiple times.

However, Mumbai Police's efforts to gain Bishnoi's custody are hindered by a Union Ministry of Home Affairs order preventing his transfer from Sabarmati.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail

Why Mumbai Police can't get gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:08 pm Oct 14, 202412:08 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Crime Branch is finding it difficult to get custody of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged at the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. This is despite the police filing several applications after Bishnoi's alleged involvement in a shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home earlier this year. More recently, his gang claimed responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique on Sunday.

Transfer prohibition

Union Ministry's order hinders Bishnoi's transfer

The biggest hurdle in getting Bishnoi's custody is an order from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs barring his transfer from Sabarmati prison. Originally expiring in August 2024, the ban has now been extended. Bishnoi was shifted to Sabarmati Central Jail from Delhi's Tihar Jail in August 2023 in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling case.

Gang activities

Bishnoi's gang operations continue despite his incarceration

Despite Bishnoi's jail time, his gang continues to function under the watch of three wanted gangsters based abroad: his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Godar. The National Investigation Agency's chargesheet reveals this terror syndicate has grown rapidly, reminiscent of how Dawood Ibrahim built his network in the 1990s. The gang allegedly hires freshers as hitmen with little or no criminal record, making it harder for law enforcement.

Murder link

Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement in Siddique's murder

Notably, two suspects arrested in connection with Siddique's murder have reportedly identified themselves as members of the Bishnoi gang. A social media post from an alleged gang member also claimed responsibility for the crime, stating that Siddique was targeted due to his close ties with Khan. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating these claims and the authenticity of the social media post.

Prison operations

Bishnoi's alleged threats and operations from behind bars

Reportedly, the Bishnoi gang has targeted Khan several times. Most recently, in April, two men fired shots outside his Mumbai home. In June 2022, they allegedly sent a handwritten threat warning Khan of a fate similar to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Investigations reveal that prison bars don't stop Bishnoi from running his gang or ordering hits. Reports suggest he had access to a mobile phone in prison and made video calls to associates outside.