Moose Wala killing: Charge sheet names 15, Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind

Aug 18, 2022

Punjab Police has named Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria as the masterminds of the attack.

Nearly three months after the brutal killing of singer-turner-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab, 15 people have been named in Punjab Police's charge sheet. Reports say that Lawrence Bishnoi and Bishnu Bhagwanpuria have been termed as the masterminds behind the murder. A renowned musician, Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa, Punjab a day after the state government withdrew part of his security cover.

Context Why does this story matter?

28-year-old Moose Wala was shot down outside his village in Punjab's Mansa while traveling in a jeep on May 29.

The incident took place a day after the newly established Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

His father, Balkar Singh, was in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

Charge Sheet Who all have been named in the charge sheet?

The 15 people named in the charge sheet include Jaggu Bhawanpuria, Manmohan Mohana, Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Ankit Sirsa, Priavyrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Kesgav, Kashish, Manpreet Manu [Kussa], and Jagroop Roopa, according to India Today. As mentioned, Punjab Police has named Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria as the masterminds of the attack. Also included in the charge sheet are absconding shooters Deepak Mundi and Manpreet Bhau.

Police Witnesses in the charge sheet

The police have also named other accused currently lodged in Punjab & Delhi jails linked to the murder conspiracy, India Today reported. Additionally, over 40 people have been named as witnesses- including doctors who conducted the autopsy, the police officers involved in the investigation, and the two men who were traveling with Moose Wala on May 29.

Information What else does the charge sheet include?

As per reports, evidence lodged in the charge sheet includes the autopsy report, forensic reports, seized weapons, cartridges, and vehicles. This also includes blood and medical samples of the accused and CCTV footage from key spots. Additionally, statements of hotel staff who sheltered the accused have also been recorded, along with those of Moose Wala's family members.

Father Singh alleges 'close friends' behind murder

The development comes only a few days after Moose Wala's father alleged that some of the former's close friends and politicians were behind the assassination. According to Singh, Moose Wala was murdered because he made many people uncomfortable as he had climbed through the ranks of popularity in a very short period of time. He will be releasing more information soon.

Case Punjab police recently shot dead 2 named in charge sheet

To recall, two gangsters, suspected to be involved in the murder were shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter near Amritsar on July 20. The suspects were identified as Roopa and Kussa, who have been named in the charge sheet as well. Kussa was a close associate of Bishnoi, who's under police remand for Moosewala's killing.