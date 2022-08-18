India

Maharashtra: Alert in Raigad after boat with explosives, AK-47 found

Aug 18, 2022

The boat is Australian-made as per India Today report, that quoted sources.

The Maharashtra Police on Thursday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in the state's Raigad district. The ammunition was discovered in a suspected boat near the shores of Harihareshwar. According to officials, the boat was carrying AK-47 rifles, explosives, and bullets. Meanwhile, the district has been placed on high alert following the recovery, with officials claiming they averted a major terrorist attack.

Officials confirmed the recovery of weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles. They did not, however, provide any additional information, such as the type of boat, whether it was a speed boat or another type of boat. Meanwhile, sources told India Today that the boat was made in Australia and that the people on board had not informed coast guards about their arrival near Harihareshwar beach.