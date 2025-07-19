You can now hide AI-generated images from DuckDuckGo's search results

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that lets users filter out artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images from their search results. The move comes after user feedback indicated that these AI images often interfere with finding the desired content. To use this facility, simply head over to the Images tab and use the "AI images" dropdown menu to either show or hide such content.

Accessibility How to use the new filter The new feature can also be accessed through search settings by selecting the "Hide AI-Generated Images" option. This update comes after users complained about AI art complicating their search for real photos. DuckDuckGo uses curated blocklists to filter out most AI images, but acknowledges that some might still slip through the cracks.

Filtering mechanism Search engine battles flood of AI content DuckDuckGo's new feature comes amid a surge of low-quality media content created using generative AI technology. The search engine relies on manually curated open-source blocklists, such as the 'nuclear' list from uBlockOrigin and uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist, to filter out these images. While it may not catch every single AI-generated result, the company promises that it will significantly reduce their presence in your search results.