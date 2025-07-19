SpaceX sends 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit: Details here Technology Jul 19, 2025

SpaceX just sent 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit, continuing its mission to bring better internet to places that need it most.

The launch happened Friday night from California, with the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (booster B1082) nailing its 14th landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.