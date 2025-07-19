Next Article
SpaceX sends 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit: Details here
SpaceX just sent 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit, continuing its mission to bring better internet to places that need it most.
The launch happened Friday night from California, with the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (booster B1082) nailing its 14th landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.
Over 7,965 active Starlink satellites now circling Earth
With over 7,965 active Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is making fast internet more accessible—even in remote or hard-to-reach areas.
Each launch helps close the digital gap a little more and shows how quickly satellite tech is changing how we all connect.