NASA's X-59 jet, designed to reduce sonic boom, nears takeoff

X-59: The aircraft that will make supersonic travel quieter

The X-59 is designed to make supersonic travel quieter and more practical.

Instead of a loud sonic boom, it'll create just a soft "thump" as it flies at up to 1489km/h—thanks to its long, sleek nose that spreads out shock waves.

If all goes well, this could be the next big leap after the Concorde: think faster trips across the Atlantic without all that noise.