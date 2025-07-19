Next Article
NASA's X-59 jet, designed to reduce sonic boom, nears takeoff
NASA's X-59 supersonic jet is almost ready for takeoff, having just wrapped up low-speed taxi tests in California on July 10, 2025.
These checks are the final hurdle before its much-awaited first flight later this year.
Next, the team will push the plane through faster taxi runs right up to near takeoff speed.
X-59: The aircraft that will make supersonic travel quieter
The X-59 is designed to make supersonic travel quieter and more practical.
Instead of a loud sonic boom, it'll create just a soft "thump" as it flies at up to 1489km/h—thanks to its long, sleek nose that spreads out shock waves.
If all goes well, this could be the next big leap after the Concorde: think faster trips across the Atlantic without all that noise.