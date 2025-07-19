Next Article
Asteroid as big as a basketball court flew past Earth
NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2018 BY6, about the size of a basketball court, flew past Earth on July 19, 2025.
It came within 3.27 million kilometers—which sounds close in space terms—but there was no danger to us.
This speedy rock traveled at over 26554km per hour and is part of a group known for crossing Earth's path.
NASA is tracking the asteroid
NASA is tracking the asteroid just in case its path changes, but experts say it's not a threat.
Meanwhile, ISRO (India's space agency) is looking ahead and teaming up with NASA and others to get better at spotting and handling future space rocks—like during the big Apophis flyby coming up in 2029.
