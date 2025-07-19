Next Article
Google is building AI for India, by India
Google is boosting its AI game in India, zeroing in on agriculture, healthcare, and preserving local culture.
The big idea? To make global AI smarter by including India's unique languages and traditions.
One highlight is the AMED API, which uses satellite data and machine learning to help monitor crops across the country.
AMED API tracks 12 major crops
AMED tracks 12 major crops over 90% of India's farmland, giving fresh updates every two weeks to help farmers predict harvests and tackle climate risks.
Startups like TerraStack (from IIT-Bombay) are already using it for better rural lending.
Plus, with projects like Vaani and Amplify, Google is collecting diverse language data so future AI understands—and represents—India even better.