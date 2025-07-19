Google is building AI for India, by India

AMED API tracks 12 major crops

AMED tracks 12 major crops over 90% of India's farmland, giving fresh updates every two weeks to help farmers predict harvests and tackle climate risks.

Startups like TerraStack (from IIT-Bombay) are already using it for better rural lending.

Plus, with projects like Vaani and Amplify, Google is collecting diverse language data so future AI understands—and represents—India even better.