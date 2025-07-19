Next Article
Joby Aviation to launch flying taxi rides in Dubai
Joby Aviation is stepping up its flying car game.
The company just announced it's expanding its California factory to build 24 electric air taxis a year, and it's already running piloted test flights in Dubai.
Teaming up with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, Joby hopes to launch passenger rides by 2026.
Joby's plans for Dubai and beyond
Joby stands out for making FAA-approved aircraft at its advanced Marina facility and plans to boost production even more at a new Ohio plant—aiming for 500 air taxis per year.
With exclusive rights in Dubai for six years, the company is set on building a fast, premium air taxi network that fits right into the city's push for smart mobility.