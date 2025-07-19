Google Phone's Material You redesign reaches Wear OS Technology Jul 19, 2025

The Phone by Google app on Wear OS just got a major makeover with the new Material 3 Expressive design, as of the source article dated July 19.

Now, ending calls is easier thanks to a bigger button at the bottom, and key controls like mute are easier to spot.

The call duration now sits right in the center, so you don't have to squint.