Google Phone's Material You redesign reaches Wear OS
The Phone by Google app on Wear OS just got a major makeover with the new Material 3 Expressive design, as of the source article dated July 19.
Now, ending calls is easier thanks to a bigger button at the bottom, and key controls like mute are easier to spot.
The call duration now sits right in the center, so you don't have to squint.
Dialing screen gets a cleaner list menu
The dialing screen matches the new style, swapping out the old grid for a cleaner list menu.
Incoming calls are simpler to answer—you can swipe or tap buttons, whichever feels right.
Some beta users already see a slicker bottom bar with Home, Keypad, and Voicemail icons.
This update aims to make Wear OS feel more modern and consistent across devices.