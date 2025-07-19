Astronomers discover distant trans-Neptunian object 2020 VN40: Details here
Astronomers just found a distant space rock called 2020 VN40, orbiting the Sun way out past Neptune.
This icy object takes about 164 years to make one lap around the Sun—talk about a long trip!
The discovery came thanks to some seriously powerful telescopes and the LiDO survey.
Unique orbit and path of 2020 VN40
2020 VN40's path is super tilted and swings it an average of 140 times farther from the Sun than Earth.
Unlike most objects like this, it lines up with Neptune at its closest point to the Sun, making its orbit stand out from the crowd.
Why studying 2020 VN40 matters
Studying 2020 VN40 helps scientists figure out how Neptune's gravity shapes far-off objects and gives fresh clues about how our solar system formed.
Its weird orbit could even change what we thought we knew about how things move way out there.