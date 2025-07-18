NASA's Crew-11 astronauts enter pre-launch quarantine: Details here
NASA's Crew-11 astronauts just kicked off their pre-launch quarantine at Johnson Space Center in Houston, starting July 17, 2025.
This step helps keep them healthy and the International Space Station (ISS) germ-free before they head out.
The crew: Commander Zena Cardman, Pilot Nick Hague, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet, and Mission Specialist Alexander Grebenkin.
Crew training and mission details
Crew-11 is gearing up for a six-month stay on the ISS as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
They've been training hard—think Crew Dragon simulators and escape drills across Houston, Florida, and California.
Their mission? Running experiments like JAXA's Plant Cell Division and biotech projects such as StemCellEx and BioNutrients to boost health in space.
Launch is set for no earlier than July 31 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon.