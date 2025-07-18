NASA's Crew-11 astronauts enter pre-launch quarantine: Details here

Crew training and mission details

Crew-11 is gearing up for a six-month stay on the ISS as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

They've been training hard—think Crew Dragon simulators and escape drills across Houston, Florida, and California.

Their mission? Running experiments like JAXA's Plant Cell Division and biotech projects such as StemCellEx and BioNutrients to boost health in space.

Launch is set for no earlier than July 31 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon.