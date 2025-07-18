Devon Conway returns with a bang for NZ in T20Is

Devon Conway has expressed his delight at returning to New Zealand's T20I squad after a long hiatus since the ICC T20 World Cup last year. He missed out on a central contract and was initially left out of the touring party for Zimbabwe. However, an injury to Finn Allen opened up a spot for him in the team. Conway responded with a match-winning half-century for the Kiwis.

Player's sentiment It's great to be back in this environment, says Conway Conway was thrilled to be back in the squad. "It's great to be back in this environment. It's been a while, so just getting the call-up to come back into the squad is fantastic," he said at the post-match press conference. "Obviously Finn Allen's injury is unfortunate but for me it's nice to get that opportunity to be with the squad again and see a couple of faces who I haven't seen in a long period of time. And it was nice to contribute today to the win."

Match highlights Conway scores an unbeaten 59 in his return match In his return match, Conway scored an unbeaten 59 runs, helping New Zealand secure an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. He formed half-century partnerships with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a shaky start where he was dropped on 1 after edging a back-of-a-length delivery from Richard Ngarava to Blessing Muzarabani at short third, Conway managed to steer his team to victory.

Stats 53rd T20 fifty for Conway Conway's 59* had four fours and two sixes from 42 balls. He has raced to 1,476 runs for New Zealand in T20Is from 52 matches at 38.84. This was his 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway now owns 6,659 runs overall in T20s at 40.85. He has slammed 53 fifties and two tons from 210 matches (202 innings). He is closing in on 700 T20 fours (698).