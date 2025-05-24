What's the story

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams led his side's fightback on Day 3 of the one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Zimbabwe were knocked over for 265 after England's 1st innings score of 565/6d. England enforeced a follow-on and reduced Zimbabwe to 30/2 at stumps on Day 2.

In session 1 on Day 3, it was Williams who stole the show. Here's more,