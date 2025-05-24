Sean Williams slams 88 versus England in one-off Test: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Sean Williams led his side's fightback on Day 3 of the one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Zimbabwe were knocked over for 265 after England's 1st innings score of 565/6d. England enforeced a follow-on and reduced Zimbabwe to 30/2 at stumps on Day 2.
In session 1 on Day 3, it was Williams who stole the show. Here's more,
Stand
A resolute stand helps Zimbabwe offer resistance
Open Ben Curran and Williams resumed Day 3 for Zimbabwe. Notably, the pair had added 23 runs on Day 2 after Zimbabwe were 7/2.
On Saturday, they added 99 runs to their overnight stand to stitch a 122-run partnership overall.
Williams fell with his side's score being 129/3 at stroke of lunch. Zimbabwe headed to lunch at 141/3 with Curran unscathed on 36.
Knock
A knock of substance from Williams' blade
Williams seemed to be quite aggressive from the outset. He dispatched the loose balls away and unsettled the England pacers.
Runs flew from his bat regularly which helped him score a brisk fifty in the process.
As per Cricbuzz, he was also hit on the arm, failing to connect one of the bouncers against Josh Tongue.
However, he held on before being dismissed.
Runs
Williams races to 1,618 runs
Williams' 88 was laced with 16 fours. He faced only 82 balls, striking at a stellar 107.32.
Williams has now raced to 1,618 runs from 20 matches at 44.94. He struck his 6th fifty. He also owns 5 tons.
In Zimbabwe's first innings, he scored 25 runs, collecting 113 runs in this encounter. He struck over 90 and hit 20 fours across two innings.
Information
Williams goes past 500 runs in away matches
As per ESPNcricinfo, Williams surpassed 500 runs in away matches (home of opposition). In 8 matches, he has 543 runs at 33.93. He struck his 4th fifty in away matches.