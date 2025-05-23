IPL 2025: Is Rajat Patidar fit for SRH clash?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has completely recovered from his finger injury and will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The news was confirmed by RCB's head coach Andy Flower.
Patidar had picked up the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.
However, a forced break on May 8 and the tournament's rescheduling gave him enough recovery time.
Coach's confidence
Flower optimistic about RCB's performance despite long break
RCB haven't played a match in almost 20 days, with their May 17 match against Kolkata Knight Riders being called off due to rain.
Despite the long break, Flower is confident about his team's performance. He believes the hiatus has improved players' mental health and aided recovery in what has been a demanding season.
"We are not too concerned about that (the break)," Flower said during the pre-match press conference.
Away games
RCB's record on the road this season
RCB will play all their remaining matches, including knockouts, away from home.
Flower is confident about this arrangement, citing his team's excellent record on the road this season with six wins from six away matches.
The match against SRH was originally scheduled to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium but was moved to Lucknow due to an unfavorable weather forecast in Bengaluru.
Opponent status
RCB's opponents SRH have already been eliminated
RCB's opponents, SRH, have already been eliminated from the playoff race.
They come into this match on the back of a strong win against LSG at the same venue, Ekana Stadium.
Despite being out of the playoff race, SRH will be hoping to end their season on a high note with a victory against RCB.
Stakes
Stakes high for RCB
As it stands, RCB have 17 points from 12 matches. Though they have already secured a playoff race, stakes are still high in the remaining league games.
Teams finishing in the top two will have an additional chance to qualify.
After the SRH clash, RCB will play their final league game against LSG on May 27.
They must win both these games to give themselves a chance to finish in the top two.