May 23, 202511:26 am

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has completely recovered from his finger injury and will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The news was confirmed by RCB's head coach Andy Flower.

Patidar had picked up the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.

However, a forced break on May 8 and the tournament's rescheduling gave him enough recovery time.