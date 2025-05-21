What's the story

England will host Zimbabwe in a four-day Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, from May 22 onward.

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides since their T20 World Cup clash 18 years ago.

The match also marks Zimbabwe's return to English soil after over two decades, as they slowly return to the fold of Test cricket after years of political instability and sanctions.

Here we decode the match preview and stats.