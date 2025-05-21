England to host Zimbabwe for one-off Test: Preview and stats
What's the story
England will host Zimbabwe in a four-day Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, from May 22 onward.
This will be the first international meeting between the two sides since their T20 World Cup clash 18 years ago.
The match also marks Zimbabwe's return to English soil after over two decades, as they slowly return to the fold of Test cricket after years of political instability and sanctions.
Here we decode the match preview and stats.
Test resurgence
Zimbabwe's cricketing journey and recent performances
Zimbabwe's return to English soil is a major step in their slow return to Test cricket.
The team had to deal with political interference and sanctions which saw them being exiled from Tests for six years.
Between 2005-11, they didn't play a single Test.
By August this year, they will have played 10 Tests, including series against South Africa and New Zealand later this summer.
Recently, they played a series versus Bangladesh, away.
Future focus
England's preparations for upcoming series
While Zimbabwe's attention is on the present, England has their eyes on future challenges.
The team has a five-Test series against India and an Ashes tour on the cards.
The match against Zimbabwe is viewed as important preparation, particularly for the bowling department entering a new era after the retirements of Stuart Broad in 2023 and James Anderson last year.
Team dynamics
England have announced their playing XI
England announced their playing XI for the match versus Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Essex fast bowler Sam Cook is set to make his England debut. Meanwhile, James Rew and Matthew Potts missed out.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
Team outlook
Zimbabwe's recent form and future prospects
Going by Zimbabwe's recent form, they may not be much of a challenge to England.
The team lost to a Professional County Club Select XI by 138 runs last week but registered their first Test win since 2021 against Bangladesh. Notably, they drew the series 1-1.
Although they are not part of the World Test Championship, progress is being made as Zimbabwe Cricket will get a touring fee from the ECB for being England's first Test opponent of the summer.
Information
A look at the pitch report
The Trent Bridge surface in Nottingham is to be batting-friendly. Bowlers will get help from the second or third day of the contest. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bat first and put up a strong score. Batting in 4th innings here will be a challenge.
Stats
Joe Root is nearing 13,000-run landmark in Test cricket
England's Joe Root is just 28 runs shy of the 13,000-run mark in Test cricket. He owns 12,972 runs from 152 games at an average of 50.87. He has clobbered 65 fifties and 36 tons.
Harry Brook averages a handsome 58.48 with 8 tons and 10 half-centuries under his belt.
Among bowlers, 27-year-old Cook has claimed 321 scalps in FC cricket at 19.85. He owns 14 five-wicket hauls.
Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe is his side's top scorer among active players with 1,646 runs at 35-plus.