Mitchell Marsh slams his fifth fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star opener Mitchell Marsh put on an impressive show against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 Indian Premier League game at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
He smashed the SRH bowlers all over the park and smashed his fifth half-century of the season.
Marsh, who added 115 runs with fellow opener Aiden Markram, eventually departed for 65.
Here we look at his stats and records.
Knock
Another fine hand from Marsh
SRH captain chose to field first winning the toss. However, they were off to a poor start as Marsh was brilliant in the powerplay phase.
He scored 11 runs off SRH skipper Pat Cummins's opening over, setting a strong tone for his team.
Marsh's aggressive batting allowed Markram to settle in.
The former continued his aggressive approach even after the powerplay ended and brought up yet another fifty.
Uncapped spinner Harsh Dubey eventually trapped him in the 11th over.
Stats
Fifth fifty of IPL 2025 for Marsh
As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh departed for 65 off 39 balls with the help of six fours and four maximums.
With this knock, Marsh has raced to 1,108 runs across 53 IPL games at an average of 24.62. His strike-rate reads 137.98.
Marsh has racked up 443 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 157.09 in IPL 2025 (50s: 5).
This was his third fifty against SRH as he now owns 236 runs across eight games against them at 33.71.
DYK
483 runs as a pair for Marsh, Markram
Marsh and Markram, who added 115 runs, recorded LSG's best opening stand this season.
Overall, they have accumulated 483 runs across 11 innings as a pair this season at 43.90.
The tally includes three half-century and a solitary century partnerships.
Only Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (839) have added more runs as a pair in IPL 2025.