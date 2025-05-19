What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star opener Mitchell Marsh put on an impressive show against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 Indian Premier League game at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

He smashed the SRH bowlers all over the park and smashed his fifth half-century of the season.

Marsh, who added 115 runs with fellow opener Aiden Markram, eventually departed for 65.

Here we look at his stats and records.