White pigeons pay tribute to Virat Kohli during RCB-KKR clash
The much-awaited IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was marred by rain on Saturday.
The weather disturbance resulted in a delay in the toss and so far no respite is seen as rain continues to fall in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, as uncertainty loomed over the match, a flock of white pigeons took flight above the stadium, paying tribute to Virat Kohli.
Pigeons pay tribute to Kohli
The sight of the white pigeons soaring above the rain-soaked stadium was viewed as a poetic tribute to Kohli and his recently concluded red-ball career.
For fans present at the stadium, it seemed even nature had paused to honor one of cricket's greats.
This unexpected moment added an emotional touch to an otherwise tense atmosphere due to weather-related disruptions.
White pigeons group above the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/3kJAmbFoku— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2025