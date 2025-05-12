Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Comparing their Test career numbers
What's the story
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two legendary names in Indian cricket, who have played a massive role in the growth of the sport.
After an incredible 14-year Test career, Kohli recently retired from this format.
The 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar, has left an indelible mark on the game with his technical proficiency and consistency, making him a cricketing legend.
Let's look at both players' numbers in Tests.
Tendulkar's stats
Tendulkar's illustrious Test career
Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989.
He represented the Indian cricket team in 200 matches, scoring 15,921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.78.
The 'Master Blaster' scored an astonishing 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries during his career, with a top score of an unbeaten 248 runs.
His last Test match was played in 2013.
Kohli's stats
Kohli's Test career: A closer look
Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011 and played his last match in January 2025 against Australia.
Across his career, he has scored 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85 with a highest score of an unbeaten 254 runs.
He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his 123-Test career.
Number 4 stats
Performance at number 4 position
At number four, Tendulkar represented India in 177 Test matches, scoring 13,492 runs in 275 innings at an average of 54.40.
He scored a phenomenal 44 centuries and 58 half-centuries at this position.
Kohli has also done well at this position, having scored a total of 7,564 runs in 160 innings at an average of 50.09, including 26 centuries and 21 half-centuries.
Captaincy records
Captaincy records of Tendulkar and Kohli
As captain, Tendulkar captained India in 25 Test matches, winning four, losing nine, and drawing 12 for a win percentage of 30.76.
In comparison, Kohli led the side in 68 matches with a better success rate.
Under his captaincy, the team won 40 games and lost 17 while drawing 11 for an impressive win percentage of 70.17.
He bows out as the captain with the fourth-most Test triumphs.
200s
Kohli owns the most double-tons for India
Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career, and each of them has come while leading the team.
No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar smashed six double-tons in his Test career.
While Kohli recorded 11 150-plus scores, Tendulkar breached this mark 20 times - the most for any batter in this format.
Kohli (254*) scores over Tendulkar (248*) in terms of the highest Test score.
Stats
Performance in home and away tests
Tendulkar scored 7,216 Test runs at home at an average of 52.67.
He also scored 8,705 away runs at an average of 54.74. Hence, he was equally brilliant across all conditions.
Meanwhile, Kohli's home and away numbers witnessed a significant difference.
He scored 4,336 runs at home at an average of 55.58. 4,774 of his runs have come in away games at 41.51.
While Tendulkar didn't play a solitary neutral Test, Kohli scored 120 across four neutral Test innings.
Information
Their numbers in victories
Tendulkar was part of 72 matches that India won, scoring 5,946 runs at an average of 61.93. Kohli was part of 62 victorious Tests, having scored 4,746 runs at an average of 51.58. Hence, Tendulkar scores over in this regard as well.
SENA
Performance in SENA countries
Test performance in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA countries) is often used as a yardstick to judge the caliber of cricketers from the sub-continent.
Tendulkar played 63 Tests in these nations, scoring 5,387 runs at an average of 51.30 with 17 tons.
Though Kohli has also fared decently in these conditions, he again trails Tendulkar.
His SENA numbers read 3,781 runs at an average of 41.54 with seven tons.