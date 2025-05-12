What's the story

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two legendary names in Indian cricket, who have played a massive role in the growth of the sport.

After an incredible 14-year Test career, Kohli recently retired from this format.

The 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar, has left an indelible mark on the game with his technical proficiency and consistency, making him a cricketing legend.

Let's look at both players' numbers in Tests.