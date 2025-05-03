What's the story

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been re-picked in the Test squad for the upcoming four-day match against England, scheduled in Nottingham from May 22-25.

Meanwhile, Raza had earlier missed the Bulawayo Test against Ireland in February and the recently concluded two-Test series in Bangladesh due to his commitments with franchise T20 cricket.

Additionally, Raza has replaced Johnathan Campbell in the 15-man squad that toured Bangladesh.

