Sikandar Raza rejoins Zimbabwe squad for four-day Test against England
What's the story
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been re-picked in the Test squad for the upcoming four-day match against England, scheduled in Nottingham from May 22-25.
Meanwhile, Raza had earlier missed the Bulawayo Test against Ireland in February and the recently concluded two-Test series in Bangladesh due to his commitments with franchise T20 cricket.
Additionally, Raza has replaced Johnathan Campbell in the 15-man squad that toured Bangladesh.
Here are further details.
Squad changes
Raza replaces Campbell, Clive Madande returns from injury
As mentioned, in a tactical move, Raza has replaced Johnathan Campbell in the 15-member squad that toured Bangladesh recently.
Meanwhile, Clive Madande has returned from injury and is replacing Nyasha Mayavo as Tafadzwa Tsiga's backup wicketkeeper.
This reshuffle comes as Zimbabwe prepare for their first Test in England since 2003 and their first international match there in any format since 2004.
Team strategy
Zimbabwe strengthen seam attack for Nottingham Test
Ahead of the Nottingham Test, Zimbabwe have opted to drop leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who had made an impressive debut with a five-wicket haul in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, the team has opted to strengthen their seam attack by including 19-year-old pacer Newman Nyamhuri.
Head coach Justin Sammons expressed high hopes for his team against England, stating he expects them "to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world," as per ESPNcricinfo.
Future matches
Zimbabwe's upcoming fixtures and preparations for crucial Tests
After the four-day Test against England, Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in another four-day game at Arundel from June 3-6.
The match will serve as a warm-up for South Africa ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, set to take place at Lord's from June 11-15.
The Nottingham Test is a big event in Zimbabwe's cricket calendar and there will high hopes from the visitors.
Numbers
The all-rounder owns 1,200-plus runs and 38 Test scalps
Across 18 Tests, the all-rounder has accumulated 1,286 runs at an average of 36.74.
Raza also has one century and nine fifties from 35 innings, with a top score of 127 against Sri Lanka.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 38 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 40.78.
His tally includes two five-wicket hauls, with his best innings figures of 7/113 and match figures of 8/176.
Squad
Zimbabwe squad for four-day Test against England
ZIM squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Nick Welch, Sean Williams.