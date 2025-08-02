Rovman Powell ruled out of Pakistan T20I series: Details here

West Indies cricketer Rovman Powell has been officially ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan due to a wrist injury. The injury was sustained during the fourth T20I against Australia. Despite the setback, the West Indies team has decided not to name any replacement for Powell in the squad.

Injury impact Injury details and Powell's absence The 32-year-old cricketer suffered the wrist injury while trying to catch a ball during the fourth T20I against Australia on July 26 in St Kitts. He missed the fifth T20I against Australia due to this injury and was also absent from West Indies's first T20I match against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31.

Future fixtures Impact on ODI series and potential return The West Indies and Pakistan will clash again on August 3 and 4 in Lauderhill, as part of the three-match T20I series. After this, both teams will head to Tarouba in Trinidad & Tobago for a three-ODI series starting August 8. Given his recent injury woes, it is unlikely that Powell will be included in the West Indies ODI squad.