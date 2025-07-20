1st T20I Preview: West Indies take on Australia in Jamaica

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia will kick off on Monday, July 21, 2025. The match will be played at Jamaica's Sabina Park, starting at 5:30am IST. This series comes after the hosts' disappointing Test series loss (0-3) against Australia. Captain Shai Hope will lead the Windies team while Mitchell Marsh will captain the visitors in this highly anticipated clash. Here is the match preview.

Conditions Pitch report and streaming details The Sabina Park pitch is known for its pace-friendly surface but should settle as the match progresses. Recent T20I scores at this venue have ranged between 160 and 200, with a competitive total likely around the 180-mark. Meanwhile, the match will not be telecast live on any channel in India. However, fans can catch all the action from this exciting contest via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Retirement Russell's farewell series; Australia rest star players Notably, Windies all-rounder Andre Russell will bid adieu to international cricket after the first two T20Is in Jamaica. This series marks a major transition for the West Indies team as they look to bounce back against Australia. Meanwhile, the visitors have rested key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and Josh Hazlewood for this series. They hence need to bank on their next-generation stars.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and West Indies have featured in 22 T20Is in total. The head-to-head record cannot separate the two sides as both have won 11 games apiece. However, West Indies lost their last T20I series against Australia, by 1-2 margin Down Under last year. At home, WI own six wins and just three defeats against the Aussies. This includes a 4-1 bilateral series triumph in 2021.

Information Mitch Owen to debut The Aussies have confirmed the XI for the game as Mitch Owen is set to make his international debut in the middle order. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was a late addition to the squad after Spencer Johnson's withdrawal, will open alongside Marsh.

XIs A look at the probable XIs West Indies Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie. Australia Confirmed XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.