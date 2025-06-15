Shai Hope slams his 6th T20I fifty: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies skipper Shai Hope hit a crunch 27-ball 51 versus Ireland in the 3rd T20I at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.
Hope was part of a 122-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Evin Lewis, who smacked a 44-ball 91.
It was a sturdy effort from Hope, who laid a solid foundation alongside Lewis as WI scored a mammoth 256/5.
Knock
A solid effort from Hope
Lewis and Hope added 86 runs in the powerplay with the latter managing 39 from 18 balls.
Hope smashed 3 fours and 3 sixes in this phase with Lewis also batting well.
In the 10th over of WI's innings, Hope reached his fifty with a six against Benjamin White.
Barry McCarthy dismissed Hope in the 11th over as the batter attempted a pull.
Runs
Hope races to 995 runs in T20Is
Hope's knock had 4 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 188.89). He has raced to 995 runs in T20Is from 43 matches at 27.63. He registered his 6th fifty.
In T20s, Hope owns 4,245 runs from 167 games (163 innings), averaging 29.07.
He has 20 fifties and 2 hundreds under his belt. Hope is also closing in on 200 sixes (195), as per ESPNcricinfo.