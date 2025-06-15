3rd T20I, Evin Lewis slams 44-ball 91 vs Ireland: Stats
What's the story
West Indies opener Evin Lewis batted brilliantly versus Ireland, helping his side post a mammoth score of 256/5 in the 3rd T20I at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.
Lewis took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and shared a massive 122-run opening stand alongside Shai Hope.
He continued to tear the Irish bowlers apart before perishing in the 13th over (152/3).
Here's more.
Knock
A brilliant exihibition of hitting
Lewis and Hope added 86 runs in the powerplay with the former managing 44 from 25 balls.
In the 7th over, Lewis smashed Benjamin White for two sixes before reaching his fifty in the 9th over bowled by Liam McCarthy with a six. Lewis hit McCarthy for another 3 fours.
Hope perished next after reaching his fifty as Lewis continued his exploits.
Information
Lewis falls short of a deserved hundred
Lewis was out moments after Rovman Powell got dismissed in the 13th over. Left-arm spinner Humphreys picked both the batters to stand tall amidst the carnage. He finished with 2/16 from his 4 overs.
Runs
13th T20I half-century for Lewis
Lewis 91 from 44 balls had 7 fours and 8 sixes. He struck at 206.82.
He has raced to 1,782 runs from 65 T20I matches at 29.70. Lewis registered his 13th fifty (100s: 2). He now owns 136 sixes and 135 fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Lewis owns 6,623 runs in T20s at 29.43. He smashed his 43rd fifty (100s: 6). He owns 458 maximums.