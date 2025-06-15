Italy appoint Gennaro Gattuso as new national team manager: Details
What's the story
Italy have appointed former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as their new national team manager. The decision comes after Luciano Spalletti's departure from the position.
Gattuso, 47, is a veteran of 73 caps for Italy and was part of the squad that won the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
He will now lead his country into another World Cup two decades later.
Here are further details.
Coaching change
Spalletti's fate sealed after Norway defeat
Gattuso's appointment comes after Spalletti was sacked following a poor performance in World Cup qualifiers.
Notably, Spalletti announced his own sacking which came at a press conference last Sunday, following Italy's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Norway.
The 66-year-old was at the helm since 2023, leading Italy in Euro 2024 where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Switzerland.
Leadership qualities
Gravina praises Gattuso
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed Gattuso's new role and said he will be introduced to the media on Thursday at Rome's Parco dei Principi Hotel.
FIGC President Gabriele Gravina praised Gattuso's experience, professionalism, and motivation.
He said, "Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football."
Gravina added that "the blue jersey is like a second skin for him," emphasizing how well Gattuso understands the responsibilities that come with leading the national team.
Coaching journey
A look at Gattuso's managerial career
Gattuso started his managerial career as a player-coach at Swiss club Sion in 2013.
He has managed nine clubs, including AC Milan, Valencia, and Olympique de Marseille.
His biggest achievement as a manager came at Napoli where he won the Coppa Italia in 2020.
His last club managed was Hajduk Split of Croatia. He had a 46.51 win percentage.
Gattuso will now be tasked with qualifying Italy for next year's World Cup after missing out on the last two tournaments.
World Cups
Italy failed to qualify for 2022 and 2018 World Cups
2020 European champions Italy did not take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Italy were stunned 1-0 by minnows North Macedonia in the World Cup playoffs.
Earlier, Italy failed to gain qualification after finishing second in the World Cup European Qualifying (Group C).
Before that, Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Gennaro Gattuso is the new First Team Head Coach 🇮🇹— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) June 15, 2025
Welcome back, Rino 👊#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/H6oQZWJcca