What's the story

German tennis player Tatjana Maria has won her first WTA 500 title at the HSBC Championships held at Queen's Club in London.

The victory came after a hard-fought final against eighth seed Amanda Anisimova, which Maria won in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

As per WTA, the win makes her the oldest singles champion on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams in 2020.