Tatjana Maria beats Amanda Anisimova, wins HSBC Championships: Key stats
What's the story
German tennis player Tatjana Maria has won her first WTA 500 title at the HSBC Championships held at Queen's Club in London.
The victory came after a hard-fought final against eighth seed Amanda Anisimova, which Maria won in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).
As per WTA, the win makes her the oldest singles champion on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams in 2020.
Path to victory
Maria takes a 2-0 lead over Anisimova in head-to-head
Maria, ranked World No. 86, had previously defeated Anisimova in their only other encounter during the 2018 Beijing qualifying rounds.
The veteran player displayed her signature slice-and-dice game to clinch the title after an hour and 23 minutes of play.
This was also a historic moment as it marked the first time since 1973 that WTA tennis was played at Queen's Club in London.
Unbeaten streak
Unbeaten in WTA singles finals
With this victory, Maria improved her unbeaten record in WTA singles finals to 4-0.
The German had won her maiden WTA title on grass at Mallorca in 2018 and then went on to win the Bogota clay-court event back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.
However, this was the first time she reached a final above the WTA 250 level.
Championship run
First title at a higher-level tournament
Maria's run at the HSBC Championships was nothing short of impressive. She defeated Top 20 players Karolina Muchova, Elena Rybakina, and Madison Keys consecutively to reach the championship match.
This was also her first title at a higher-level tournament, having previously defeated multiple Top 20 players during her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022.
Information
Here are the match stats
Maria doled out 7 aces compared to her opponent's four. However, the former committed two double faults with Amanda committing one. Maria had a 67% win on the 1st serve and a 50% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/6 break points.
